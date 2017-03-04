Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Theater Review: Amélie and the Whimsy Paradox

A show with paradoxes.

19 mins ago

The 16 Best Moments in Reese Witherspoon’s Pre-Big Little Lies Finale Livestream

Just sitting on a roof deck in the Caribbean with your old friend Reese.

6:10 p.m.

Sharon Stone Recorded a Spoken-Word Poem for Maxine Waters

Sharon Stone went for it.

6:04 p.m.

Big Little Lies’ Season Finale Hits a Ratings High

Plus, the overall audience for BLL is much bigger than what Sunday’s overnight numbers suggest.

5:25 p.m.

Kim Kardashian’s Pain Was a Bit Too Palpable

Meanwhile, Khloé sets out to make denim “history.”

4:34 p.m.

The Trailer for the Nasty Gal Netflix Show Is Here

Sophia Amoruso may have declared bankruptcy, but her pop-culture reign is far from over.

2:45 p.m.

Big Little Lies Was, Above All Else, a Commentary on Gender Bias

Even the Greek chorus was a reminder of the way all of us prejudge women.

2:15 p.m.

The Nail Salon Crime Drama Claws Is Basically Big Little Lies: Bayou

The TNT series premieres June 11.

1:59 p.m.

Who Should Play Elena and Lila in the Elena Ferrante HBO Series?

A challenge in fancasting.

1:40 p.m.

These Are David Letterman’s Most Contentious and Uncomfortable Interviews

▶️ You won’t be able to look away.

1:21 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza Obsesses Over Elizabeth Olsen in the Ingrid Goes West Trailer

The movie was a hit at Sundance.

1:13 p.m.

Kyle Kinane Found Comedic Salvation After the Biggest Bomb of His Career

It took a high-profile failure for the comic find his true voice.

1:01 p.m.

Vince Staples Finds Power in Isolation

The impressive power of a solo stage performance.

11:51 a.m.

Help, I Can’t Stop Listening to the Cheesy New Beauty and the Beast Songs

There’s something there that wasn’t there before.

11:42 a.m.

The Between Two Ferns Hillary Clinton Bit You Didn’t Get to See

It involved a fax machine.

11:41 a.m.

A History of the Phones of Girls

A tale told in iOS upgrades.

11:14 a.m.

Open Casket Artist Defends Her Emmett Till Painting, Says It Needs Context

“I knew the risks going into this. What I didn’t realize was how bad it would look when seen out of context.”

11:02 a.m.

Killer Mike Says He Agrees With Kanye’s Decision to Meet With Donald Trump

“Black people shouldn’t have permanent friends or enemies, they should have permanent interest.”

10:23 a.m.

John Oliver Uses Lady Gaga to Debunk Jeff Sessions’s Anti-Pot Argument

“So please, Jeff, if you’re going to live your life according to Gaga quotes, accept the entire canon.”

10:00 a.m.

The Best Donald Trump Impersonator Is Getting His Own Late-Night Show

Premiering April 27.