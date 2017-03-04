The Backstreet Boys are closely intertwined with many grand American traditions: space exploration, haunted houses, and crushing existential dread in airports. But now, the ’90s boy band is conquering new territory: country music. During Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Florida Georgia Line brought their summer-tour mates BSB out for their performance. While the collaboration wasn’t a surprise, the audience, particularly one country legend Tim McGraw, was ecstatic when the supergroup’s medley of FGL’s “God, Your, Mama and Me” (the recorded version features the Backstreet Boys) gave way to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Don’t worry, the choreography is exactly as you remembered it — larger than life.