A self-made holistic medical practitioner, who is also a Mexican immigrant (Salma Hayek), joins a dinner party where a boorish hotel billionaire (John Lithgow) who may or may not resemble a certain leader of the free world is dismissive of her accomplishment. What could go wrong? Evidently a lot in Beatriz at Dinner. The dark comedy was highly anticipated at Sundance and boasts quite the pedigree. Hayek and Lithgow are joined at the awkward party with a who’s-who cast of prestige television actors, including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, Nashville), Chloë Sevigny (American Horror Story), and Transparent’s Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass. Enlightened executive producers Miguel Arteta and Mike White directed and wrote, respectively. The movie comes to theaters June 9.