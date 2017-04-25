On Sunday, Beyoncé’s visual masterpiece Lemonade turned one year old. And while it’s already been celebrated a million times over, even most recently receiving a Peabody award, the party’s just getting started. To mark the album’s first anniversary, Beyoncé has founded the Formation Scholars, a scholarship that will send four select women to college for the upcoming 2017–2018 academic year. So if you’re a “female incoming, current, or graduate student” who’s “unafraid to think outside of the box and [is] bold, creative, conscious, and confident,” and you’ve been putting off higher education out of fear of Sallie Mae, Beyoncé’s got you covered. All four of you. There’s just one small catch: You’ll have to enroll in a program for the creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies. But for Beyoncé, we’d get a degree in tying our shoelaces. Participating schools include the HBCUs Spelman College and Howard University, as well as Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design. Okay, ladies, now let’s get those SATs and GREs in formation!
Beyoncé Is Sending 4 Women to College on Formation Scholarships
