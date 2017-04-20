Beyoncé’s Lemonade Is a Peabody Award Winner

Nobody loves you like the Peabody nominating committee loves Beyoncé. The singer’s visual album, Lemonade, has won one of the seven Peabody Entertainment Awards this year for its contributions to the greater cultural landscape. “Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation,” the committee explained. “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.” Rounding out the other six spots are a formidable group of American and British programs that have drawn universal praise across the pond and back: FX’s Atlanta, FX’s Better Things, BBC One’s Happy Valley, Louis C.K.’s independently-released Horace and Pete, Channel 4’s National Treasure, and HBO’s Veep.

Despite not coming home with the top Grammy hardware earlier this year, Lemonade has racked up numerous other accolades since its release last April. These included the top honor (and eight total wins) at the MTV Video Music Awards and the BET Awards. The album also received two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.