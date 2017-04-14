Windmills, pitchforks, enraged villagers: honestly, Bill Condon can probably reuse a lot of stuff from the Beauty and the Beast production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Condon is in talks to direct The Bride of Frankenstein as part of Universal’s classic monster film franchise, a planned universe kicking off in June with Tom Cruise’s remake of The Mummy. If the “misunderstood freaks feared and loathed by small-minded humans” connection wasn’t enough to sell you on him, Condon also wrote and directed 1998’s Gods and Monsters, a drama biopic starring Ian McKellen as Bride of Frankenstein director James Whale during his final years. The film earned Condon an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. THR reports that the studio hopes its new Bride of Frankenstein will serve as a vehicle for Angelina Jolie, who, just like Dan Stevens’ Beast, will be so beautiful in creature form, you won’t really understand what everyone’s problem with them is.