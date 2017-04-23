Whether you were marching on the streets chanting “E-A-R-T-H” or sitting quietly at home donating to some charitable organizations on behalf of Earth Day yesterday, know that you were in very good company — celebrities were also very involved in the annual celebration, making their voices for environment protection loud and proud. But wait, there’s even more. The March for Science also occurred on Saturday, which brought out a gaggle of celebs who wanted to lend their voices to the intellectual extravaganza. Bill Nye, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and so many more got involved. Because when it rains, it pours. Read their (environmentally-friendly) social media output from the day below.
Bill Nye and His Fellow Celebrities Unite to Save the World (and March for Science) on Earth Day
Whether you were marching on the streets chanting “E-A-R-T-H” or sitting quietly at home donating to some charitable organizations on behalf of Earth Day yesterday, know that you were in very good company — celebrities were also very involved in the annual celebration, making their voices for environment protection loud and proud. But wait, there’s even more. The March for Science also occurred on Saturday, which brought out a gaggle of celebs who wanted to lend their voices to the intellectual extravaganza. Bill Nye, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and so many more got involved. Because when it rains, it pours. Read their (environmentally-friendly) social media output from the day below.