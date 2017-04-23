Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Whether you were marching on the streets chanting “E-A-R-T-H” or sitting quietly at home donating to some charitable organizations on behalf of Earth Day yesterday, know that you were in very good company — celebrities were also very involved in the annual celebration, making their voices for environment protection loud and proud. But wait, there’s even more. The March for Science also occurred on Saturday, which brought out a gaggle of celebs who wanted to lend their voices to the intellectual extravaganza. Bill Nye, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and so many more got involved. Because when it rains, it pours. Read their (environmentally-friendly) social media output from the day below.



Today, we're at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering. pic.twitter.com/VJJKSMahD3 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017

We live in an age where a pro-science march is considered a political statement. #marchforscience #EarthDay — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 22, 2017

@Racheldoesstuff Bloom leads a chant at the rally following @ScienceMarchSV "Science is too nuanced for a simple chant!" pic.twitter.com/9fVLHUXPkT — Dan Burns (@kilroi22) April 22, 2017

Thank you Earth, for cradling us. I promise to do better. I promise to learn new ways to nurture our home. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/FlgADPIxG4 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 22, 2017

A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

Science Bitch!!! I mean, it's simple science. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) April 22, 2017

In support of those @ScienceMarchDC and all over the world.

Science is important -- Don't ignore it. — Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) April 22, 2017

The March for Science in over 600 cities around the world is TOMORROW! Find out how you can participate: https://t.co/61UDB3L41l pic.twitter.com/U5VB1Ik2Xo — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 21, 2017

Science was here before ideology ☝🏻 https://t.co/kQhADSXFga — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 22, 2017