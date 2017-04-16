We already know that Bill Nye has an arsenal of famous people willing to help him out at any given moment for some science shenanigans, so when his new Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World was in the midst of filming, one lucky musician was able to give that iconic Bill Nye the Science Guy theme a modern tune-up: Tyler, The Creator. “It has a tip of the hat to the old theme song,” Nye explained in a short (and very cute!) video on Twitter. “He’s the man, he’s got the beat!” An over-the-moon Tyler concurred: “The first one is really sick. I love the fast pacedness of it. You could take out that snare, it could be a house song.” We wouldn’t disagree.
Bill Nye’s New Theme Song Comes Courtesy of Tyler, The Creator
We already know that Bill Nye has an arsenal of famous people willing to help him out at any given moment for some science shenanigans, so when his new Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World was in the midst of filming, one lucky musician was able to give that iconic Bill Nye the Science Guy theme a modern tune-up: Tyler, The Creator. “It has a tip of the hat to the old theme song,” Nye explained in a short (and very cute!) video on Twitter. “He’s the man, he’s got the beat!” An over-the-moon Tyler concurred: “The first one is really sick. I love the fast pacedness of it. You could take out that snare, it could be a house song.” We wouldn’t disagree.