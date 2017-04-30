Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Like Beyoncé, Oprah, and multifarious figures of renown before him, Billy Ray Cyrus now believes his celebrity needs but a single name. The country singer has announced that he is reducing his number of designations by two and will hereon be known solely as Cyrus. As Cyrus (see how well that worked?) explained to Rolling Stone, “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.” While this is frankly a wild thing to do given that any number of Cyrus’ immediate family is famous enough to eat away at his SEO, you can treat that aching, breaking heart with an antacid for the time being, because the name change isn’t immediate. We have until August 25 to adjust to a new world order, at which point, “I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray,” still-Billy-Ray-for-now says. Looks like we now know who gave his daughter that “just being Miley” advice.