Were you just reading Vulture and thinking, I wish this article could be three dimensional — like a space I can live in for a weekend? Think and you shall receive because Vulture Festival is back, baby! And this year, we’ve put together a bigger lineup than ever before. Like really big! Sarah Jessica Parker big. Aziz Ansari big. Stephen Colbert big. Black Mirror, Shameless, 2 Dope Queens big. And that’s just the tip of the festival iceberg.

The fourth annual Vulture Festival will be held on May 20 and 21 at New York’s Milk Studios and other spaces around the city. Tickets go on sale to Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 18, and to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at VultureFestival.com. (Tickets for Comedy Bang! Bang! Live are available now.) Each ticket will include access to a newly expanded Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages, featuring live music and DJ performances, complimentary drinks, a Grub Street–curated food offering, and a pop-up shop curated by New York Magazine’s Strategist editors.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: JERRY SALTZ’S MAD MASTERLY TOUR OF THE WHITNEY BIENNIAL

Wake up with Jerry! Join New York and Vulture senior art critic Jerry Saltz for an ultraexclusive private tour of the Whitney Biennial. The tour will take place before public hours. The Whitney Museum of American Art (99 Gansevoort Street). Tickets $150.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS

Back by popular demand, for the fourth year in a row, Vulture presents a showcase with the actors behind some of your favorite animated voices, as they read classic movie scenes in their animated voices. Participating voices include John Roberts (Bob’s Burgers), Larry Murphy (Bob’s Burgers), Aisha Tyler (Archer), Lucky Yates (Archer), Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty), Amber Nash (Archer), Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty), Niki Yang (Adventure Time), and Jessica Walter (Archer). Moderated by Vulture editor Nate Jones. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: CONNIE BRITTON, Y’ALL

Join Vulture for an exclusive interview with Nashville’s finest. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: CREATING ANARCHY WITH KURT SUTTER

Vulture hosts Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter, in conversation with Vulture’s Hollywood editor Stacey Wilson Hunt. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: BITCH SESH

Don’t be tardy to this party! Real Housewives experts Danielle Schneider and Casey Wilson break down the latest Housewives news, as they host a live recording of their popular podcast, Bitch Sesh. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: BAND AID SCREENING + JAM SESSION

Join Vulture for an exclusive advance screening of the film Band Aid (starring Fred Armisen, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Adam Pally). Screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the stars, and a live band performance by Fred Armisen, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Adam Pally. IPic Theater in South Street Seaport (11 Fulton Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary popcorn and nonalcoholic beverage with ticket).

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: BRYAN FULLER GETS BLOODY

Hannibal and American Gods creator Bryan Fuller in conversation with New York Magazine and Vulture TV critic Matt Zoller Seitz, discussing notable bloody scenes that inspired him over his career. The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: AZIZ ANSARI: IN CONVERSATION

Join Vulture for an afternoon with Aziz Ansari, discussing his latest season of Master of None, and maybe even score some dating advice. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $45 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: DESUS & MERO

Comedy duo Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, from the popular podcast Bodega Boys and Viceland’s Desus & Mero, visit Vulture Festival. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: 2 DOPE QUEENS

Hey boo boos, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson host a live recording of their popular podcast 2 Dope Queens. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: STATE OF THE UNION WITH STEPHEN COLBERT AND FRANK RICH

Stephen Colbert and New York Magazine writer-at-large Frank Rich in conversation. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $50 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: TITUSS BURGESS AND HIS PINOT NOIR

Enjoy a nice glass of Pinot (Peeno) Noir with Tituss Burgess, as he joins Vulture Festival for an exclusive interview, and an exclusive tasting of his new vineyard venture. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes the Pinot Noir during the event, PLUS complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: THE MOMENT WITH BRIAN KOPPELMAN

Screenwriter and podcaster Brian Koppelman (Billions, Rounders, Ocean’s Thirteen, and more) hosts a live recording of his podcast, The Moment, with a special guest. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: MICHAEL SHANNON: IN CONVERSATION

Actor Michael Shannon joins Vulture Festival for an exclusive interview with New York Magazine and Vulture film critic David Edelstein. The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: COMEDY BANG! BANG! LIVE!

Vulture Festival presents a special live edition of Scott Aukerman’s popular podcast and television show Comedy Bang! Bang! featuring Scott and some very special guests (including Paul F. Tompkins, Lauren Lapkus, and Jason Mantzoukas) doing a totally improvised program, with plenty of character drop-ins. Tickets $32.50 to $47.50. Hosted at BAM (Peter Jay Sharp Building; BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn).

SUNDAY, MAY 21

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: BRIT MARLING EXPLORES THE MEANING OF LIFE

Join Vulture Festival for a little Sunday-morning soul-searching. Vulture hosts The OA creator and star Brit Marling, as she discusses The OA and the meaning of life. The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: PLAYING HOUSE PAJAMA BRUNCH

Wake up! Roll out of bed and over to the Vulture Festival pajama brunch! Brunch cocktails and pastries await you!! Nurse your hangovers while enjoying Playing House stars Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham in conversation with Vulture senior editor Jesse David Fox. Pajama attire required, please. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND ADAM MOSS: IN CONVERSATION

Sarah Jessica Parker in conversation with New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $45 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: IN CONVERSATION WITH DONALD J. TRUMP (ANTHONY ATAMANUIK)

It’s gonna be huge. The biggest crowd you’ve ever seen. Just unbelievable, folks. Vulture Festival is going to host Anthony Atamanuik as Donald J. Trump, and do it bigly. New York Magazine national affairs editor Gabriel Sherman, he’s great; he’ll do a great job, just so great; it’ll be the greatest interview you’ve ever seen. If you miss it, sad! The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: FEMINIST AS FUCK WITH AMBER TAMBLYN

Amber Tamblyn hosts the first Vulture Festival incarnation of Feminist as Fuck, a reading series co-created with Roxane Gay in 2014. The event will showcase the most daring voices in feminist writing today, made up of a diverse group of writers, actors, comedians, and musicians curated by Gay and Tamblyn. ​Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: BLACK MIRROR

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones join Vulture Festival for an exclusive interview about the show that has disturbed everyone. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: DEAN SCREENING

An exclusive advance screening of the film Dean. Screening will be followed by an interview with writer, director, and star Demetri Martin. IPic Theater in South Street Seaport (11 Fulton Street). Tickets $25 (includes complimentary popcorn and nonalcoholic beverage with ticket).

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: THE CARMICHAEL SHOW TACKLES THE ISSUES OF THE DAY

Jerrod Carmichael, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, and Ravi Nandan stop by Vulture Festival for a cast interview debating the topics of the day. The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: SHAMELESS

William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Nancy Pimental in conversation at Vulture Festival. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: AN AFTERNOON JAM SESSION WITH SISTERS KATIE AND ALLISON CRUTCHFIELD (WAXAHATCHEE)

Allison and Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) host a jam session. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: ONE DEGREE FROM KEVIN BACON

Join Vulture Festival for an intimate interview with the actor, talking about everything from Footloose to I Love Dick. The Standard, New York (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: CHELSEA HANDLER AND JOSÉ ANDRÉS HEAT UP THE KITCHEN — Presented by OUTFRONT Media

Chelsea Handler and chef José Andrés join Vulture Festival for a cooking demo and conversation. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $40 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

Sponsored screenings include:

SATURDAY, MAY 20

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: TIM FERRISS AND VINCE VAUGHN: IN CONVERSATION Sponsored by AT&T AUDIENCE Network

AT&T Audience Network presents Tim Ferriss (best-selling author of The 4-Hour Workweek, Tools of Titans, and host of the popular podcast Fearless With Tim Ferriss) in conversation with actor Vince Vaughn. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $40 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).



2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: LOUDERMILK Sponsored by AT&T AUDIENCE Network

AT&T Audience Network presents an exclusive sneak peek of Loudermilk, followed by a conversation with creators Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, along with cast members Ron Livingston and Will Sasso. A beer-and-wine reception in the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages will also take place for guests following the interview. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis with RSVP.

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: MARY KILLS PEOPLE Sponsored by Lifetime

Lifetime presents an exclusive sneak peek of Mary Kills People, followed by a conversation with stars Caroline Dhavernas and Richard Short. A beer-and-wine reception in the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages will also take place for guests following the interview. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis with RSVP.

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: I’M SORRY Sponsored by TruTV

TruTV presents an exclusive sneak peek of I’m Sorry, followed by a conversation with creator and star Andrea Savage, showrunner Joey Slamon, executive producer Jessica Elbaum, and cast member Tom Everett Scott. A beer-and-wine reception in the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages will also take place for guests following the interview. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis with RSVP.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: KINGDOM Sponsored by AT&T AUDIENCE Network

AT&T Audience Network presents an exclusive sneak peek at the third-season premiere of Kingdom, followed by a conversation with executive producer Byron Balasco, and cast members Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, Jonathan Tucker, and Joanna Going. A beer-and-wine reception in the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages will also take place for guests following the interview. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis with RSVP.