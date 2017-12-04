Latest News from Vulture

6:24 p.m.

Robert De Niro Pleads Guilty in HBO’s Bernie Madoff Movie Wizard of Lies

De Niro gets grilled by his granddaughter over his Wall Street wizardry.

6:19 p.m.

How Charlie Murphy Influenced His Brother Eddie’s Rise in Stand-up Comedy

Charlie encouraged Eddie to perform for the first time.

5:59 p.m.

Tig Notaro Not Happy About Louis C.K.’s SNL Sketch Being Similiar to Her Film

“It has been impossible for me to ignore.”

5:47 p.m.

34 Highly Giftable Spring Coffee-Table Books

From the perfectly constructed burger and Raymond Pettibon monograph to a Japanese minimalism guide and an Amanda Lepore memoir.

5:28 p.m.

The Best of Charlie Murphy on Chappelle’s Show

▶️ These moments are so worth watching again.

4:22 p.m.

Veep Had to Cut a Golden Shower Joke After Donald Trump Won the Election

You read that right.

3:05 p.m.

Lorde Thinks There’s Something ‘Holy’ About Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’

She’s a cool teen and a poptimist!

2:35 p.m.

‘Charging Bull’ Artist Says ‘Fearless Girl’ Sculpture Infringes on His Rights

He called the newly arrived sculpture an “advertising trick.”

2:34 p.m.

Josh Brolin Will Play Grizzled Superhero Cable in Deadpool 2

He beat out Michael Shannon and David Harbour.

2:16 p.m.

Hannah Horvath’s Highs and Lows, by the Numbers

Freelance pieces Hannah has published, that we know of: 6.

2:09 p.m.

Movie Review: The Fate of the Furious Is Weighed Down by Its Own Muscle

You have to wonder if Paul Walker was the mayonnaise holding the Fast sandwich together.

1:55 p.m.

Charlie Murphy, Stand-up Comic and Chappelle’s Show Co-star, Dead at 57

Charlie co-starred on Chappelle’s Show, memorably telling his “true Hollywood stories.”

12:58 p.m.

The TV Theme Songs We Have to Sing Along to (and the Ones We Have to Skip)

And the ones long enough you can get up to get a snack.

12:53 p.m.

Go-to ‘Young’ Jude Law Will Play Young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts Sequel

We expect his outfits to be Young Pope-level elaborate.

12:43 p.m.

Sylvan Esso on Writing Their Scathing Music-Industry Critique ‘Radio’

“Getting on the radio is like trying to join the Mafia.”

12:40 p.m.

Unlike The Crown, Victoria Won’t Be Recasting Its Queen Anytime Soon

Jenna Coleman’s in it for the long run.

12:00 p.m.

Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker Wanted to Do a Sitcom About Time-Traveling Punks

It would’ve been called God Save the Queen.

11:57 a.m.

How a Handful of Sound Effects Took Over Movie Trailers

▶️ In a world where movie trailers are chock-full of cliché sound design…

11:49 a.m.

ABC, NBC Doubled Their Morning Show Anchors’ Interview Times Because of Trump

“It’s not serving our viewers to allow people to come on and say things that are not true.”

10:56 a.m.

Ludacris to Host MTV’s Fear Factor Reboot

The new version will focus less on bugs, more on creepypasta.