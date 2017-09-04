Latest News from Vulture

3:21 p.m.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Proud New Parents

Their first baby was born two weeks ago.

2:17 p.m.

Get Your Tickets to See Britney Spears in Vegas; She Won’t Be There Much Longer

The end is nigh.

2:05 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: As a Silly C.K. Hosts, SNL Targets O’Reilly and Pepsi

Alec Baldwin pulls double duty, appearing as both the embattled Fox News pundit and twice as Trump.

1:23 p.m.

Jeff Ament Uses His Shirt and Speech to Call Out Rock Hall’s Ignored Musicians

“The fact is that we were affected and infected by bands that aren’t here.”

12:10 p.m.

Fear Not, Shirtless Aiden Turner Fans: Poldark Renewed for Another Season

Ahoy, Captain Ross.

11:32 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Kicked It on Instagram

They are officially exclusive.

11:20 a.m.

Watch the Trailer for Jim Carrey’s Showtime Series About ’70s L.A. Comedy

Start laughing on June 4.

10:24 a.m.

Enjoy Louis C.K.’s SNL Monologue About Racist Animals and White Privilege

He’s even wearing a suit!

9:46 a.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Pays a Visit to His Coal Mine Country Voters

“In Trump’s America, men work in two places: coal mines and Goldman Sachs.”

9:14 a.m.

The Director Behind That Awful Pepsi Commercial Gets Belated Wake-up Call on SNL

“So we’re just kind of using them … to sell soda …”

9:00 a.m.

The Good Fight Recap: Wishful Thinking

It’s been wonderful to watch The Good Fight go from good to great.

8:42 a.m.

Baldwin’s Donald Trump Sees a Lot of Himself in Baldwin’s Bill O’Reilly

“Apparently some women have come forward to accuse me of offering them exciting opportunities.”

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

Bill Murray, the Rogue, Tries Bribing Minor League Ump With Cold, Hard Cash

Typical Murray-ian disregard for the way things are done.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Michael Caine’s Favorite Michael Caine Impression Is Pretty Surprising

It’s an American!

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

An Extra From Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Kind of Defended the Commercial

“It’s like, I was just doing my job. They asked me to be in the commercial.”

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

See Morgan Freeman Update Some Shawshank Redemption Narration for Graham Norton

“I hope people stop asking me to do stupid voice-overs like this.”

Yesterday at 1:19 p.m.

Anthony Hopkins Lauds Michael Bay As a ‘Genius’ and ‘Savant’

“He’s the same ilk as Oliver Stone and Spielberg and Scorsese.”

Yesterday at 12:41 p.m.

Journey’s Rock Hall Induction Was Short, and It Could’ve Been Sweeter

Steve Perry didn’t perform, much to the chagrin of fans.

Yesterday at 12:02 p.m.

Vin Diesel Shrugs Off Dwayne Johnson Feud: ‘It’s Not Always Easy Being an Alpha’

Bro, we get it.

Yesterday at 11:41 a.m.

Joan Baez’s Rock Hall Speech Was Yet Another Powerful Work of Activism

“I want my granddaughter to know that I fought against an evil tide and had the masses by my side.”