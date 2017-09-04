It’s her prerogative. After four glorious years of having her very own (and extremely popular) “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency, Britney Spears has announced that she will be ending her tenure at Planet Hollywood when the contract expires in December. Her last show, fittingly, will be an extravaganza performance on New Year’s Eve. “We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” Spears’ manager told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.” Spears is already taking a bulk of the summer off for a European tour, so the end-of-residency announcement doesn’t come as a total surprise. However, her manager said that her next move could conceivably be anywhere; even back in Vegas. “Anything is possible,” he explained. “We have made zero decisions.”
Oh Baby, Baby, How Were You Supposed to Know That Britney Spears Was Ending Her Las Vegas Residency This Year?
