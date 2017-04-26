Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Caitlyn Jenner is on the road promoting her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and she’s got a lot to say. Earlier this week on Tucker Carlson’s show, she weighed in on Donald Trump, somehow managing to defend his support of the LGBT community while saying his first 100 days have been disappointing, and now she’s opening up to everyone’s favorite confidante, Andy Cohen, about O.J. Simpson.

“I knew he did it,” Jenner said in a Sirius XM Town Hall interview. “There was three people at the crime scene. DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene. Pick a murderer. How hard is that?” Jenner added that the trial process was especially hard on Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, because while their dad, Robert Kardashian, was defending the former football star, she and Kris hoped he would be convicted. “Their dad, who they love and adore which they should, is on one side and we’re on the other. And so it was more tough on them than it was on us. We pretty much knew. We were just obviously very disappointed with the verdict.”

Jenner also said that Kardashian, who was both Simpson’s friend and a member of his defense team (and ex-husband to his now-ex wife, Kris Jenner), also knew that O.J. killed Nicole Brown Simpson. Kardashian never explicitly told Jenner he knew The Juice was guilty, but he apparently did tell Jenner at one point, “I would have been OK if they got him in the first trial.” Simpson was acquitted in the criminal case, but found guilty of manslaughter in the civil trial that came later.