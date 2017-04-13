Nicole Kidman Is Dominating This Year’s Cannes Lineup

Good news for everyone still having Big Little Lies withdrawals: Cannes will reach peak Nicole Kidman this year. The actress has four projects at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival: The second season of Jane Campion’s SundanceTV series Top of the Lake, John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls At Parties, Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled remake. We’ve been over this, but it’s worth repeating: Is there anything Kidman can’t do?
Other lineup highlights: Netflix has two movies in competition (Okja by Bong Joon-ho and The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach), two episodes of Twin Peaks will screen, and greatest-actress-of-her-generation Kristen Stewart is showing her 17-minute short Come Swim. The 70th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28, with Pedro Almodóvar as the President of the Jury. See the rest of the selections below:
Opening Night Film
Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)
70th Anniversary Events
Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch
Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart
Virtual Reality Film
Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu
Special Screenings
An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk
12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon
They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh
Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo
Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann
Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave
Midnight Screenings
AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil
Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
Out of Competition
Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike
How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR
Un Certain Regard
Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)
La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet
Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto
Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco
Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui
Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano
Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan
Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille
Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach
Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev
Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof
Competition
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa