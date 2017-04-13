Nicole Kidman Is Dominating This Year’s Cannes Lineup

Photo: Ben Rothstein/Focus Features

Good news for everyone still having Big Little Lies withdrawals: Cannes will reach peak Nicole Kidman this year. The actress has four projects at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival: The second season of Jane Campion’s SundanceTV series Top of the Lake, John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls At Parties, Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled remake. We’ve been over this, but it’s worth repeating: Is there anything Kidman can’t do?

Other lineup highlights: Netflix has two movies in competition (Okja by Bong Joon-ho and The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach), two episodes of Twin Peaks will screen, and greatest-actress-of-her-generation Kristen Stewart is showing her 17-minute short Come Swim. The 70th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28, with Pedro Almodóvar as the President of the Jury. See the rest of the selections below:

Opening Night Film

Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)

70th Anniversary Events

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami

Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch

Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

Virtual Reality Film

Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu

Special Screenings

An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk

12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon

They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh

Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo

Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann

Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave

Midnight Screenings

AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil

Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

Out of Competition

Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike

How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR

Un Certain Regard

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)

La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov

Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet

Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto

Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco

Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui

Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano

Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan

Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille

Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach

Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev

Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof

Competition

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie

You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay

L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon

Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo

Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes

Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke

Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon

The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola

In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin

The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach

Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho

120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo

Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase

A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa