A woman director has finally been invited to join Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but she won’t be doing it solo. After studio head Kevin Feige spent months meeting with directors for the job directing Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, (reportedly many women directors were in the running), the studio has chosen the directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, according to Variety. The pair is known for the indie Half Nelson (2006), which earned Ryan Gosling his first Oscar nomination, the YA adaptation It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010), and the Ryan Reynolds gambling drama Mississippi Grind (2015). They’ve also directed episodes of the Showtime dramas Billions and The Affair. Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman are writing the Captain Marvel script, and the movie is slated for release March 8, 2019. Boden (along with Fleck) made Vulture’s list of 100 women directors Hollywood should be hiring.