Carousel Is Merrily Coming Around to Broadway Again in 2018

Carousel, a shining example from Broadway’s Golden Age if there ever was one, is returning to The Great White Way next season, reports the New York Times. And, based on the cast and behind-the-scenes-players, it’s likely to be Bustin’ Out All Over the 2018 Tony’s best revival categories. The actors includes Broadway star Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress), renowned opera soprano Renée Fleming, and Joshua Henry (Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s touring production). The dazzling music, written by Richard Rodgers (his frequent partner Oscar Hammerstein wrote the script and lyrics), will be brought to life through the choreography of Justin Peck, a dancer and resident choreographer of the New York City Ballet. Famous songs from the 1945 musical include “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “June is Bustin’ Out All Over.”

The last time Carousel was revived on Broadway in 1994 it received five Tony awards. This production is scheduled to open March 23 at an unspecified theater.