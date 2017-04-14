Carrie Fisher Will Not Appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

There will be no Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode IX. Last week, Todd Fisher pretty definitively said that his late sister would appear in the planned ninth movie, and that he and Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, had given Disney and LucasFilm permission to use footage they had already shot of Carrie. “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is, you don’t,” said Fisher. “I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her.” Today, however, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is saying the opposite. “Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine,” she told ABC News. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight.” Carrie had already completed her filming for The Last Jedi before her death.