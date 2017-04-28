Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Somehow, someone is going to upstage Cate Blanchett. The Australian film actress/recent Broadway star/Marvel goddess/drag queen/performance artist has signed on to star in a new London stage adaptation of the classic 1950 film All About Eve. Tony- and Obie-winner Ivo van Hove, who recently directed The Crucible in New York, will direct the adaptation, which, like the film, will follow the backstage rivalry between theater actress Margo Channing (Blanchett) and a new young ingenue named Eve (whoever dares go up against Blanchett). The production hasn’t named an opening date or a theater yet, but is expected to open in spring 2018. Coincidentally, Ocean’s 8 is supposed to open on June 8, 2018, making next year, like most years, the year of Blanchett.