The Chainsmokers Misspelled Pittsburgh on a Banner for Their Pittsburgh Show

1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. pic.twitter.com/WMxFejBc2l — Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017

We regret to inform you that the Chainsmokers, a musical duo comprised of at least one shy little baby voice, have offended the great people of the city of Pittsburgh. Their crime: misspelling Pittsburgh. During the duo’s sold-out arena show in the city, they ended their set with a banner that spelled Pittsburgh — the 63rd largest city in the United States — “Pittsburg.” Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, the (again, alleged) adults and Chainsmokers in question, apologized for the error in a now-deleted tweet saved by Spin. Then, they really leaned into their inability to properly spell major metropolitan areas:

Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande https://t.co/YDUPkwUifc — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 24, 2017

Just to be safe, can someone send these chart-toppers the Phonics Game?