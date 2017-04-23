Channing Tatum’s Toddler Daughter Got to See Magic Mike Live Before You

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sin City has become increasingly family-friendly in recent years — it’s not just about Circus Circus anymore, folks — and now Las Vegas has its latest fun-for-the-family venture in Magic Mike Live. Sure, the strip show adaptation of the male stripper franchise, which comes complete with a safe word for the experience, might seem like an unexpected option for wholesome, all-ages fun. But both Channing Tatum and his three-year-old daughter Everly agree: A good time is had by all. As Tatum told Extra, “We keep it very casual and positive around here,” so Everly “has already been to the show … she is running around here like crazy.” And why shouldn’t she? After all, Magic Mike Live isn’t just gratuitous fluff. “It has a story on some level … the big takeaway was that we wanted it to be this really base-level experience. We want people to leave and still think about it after they leave,” Tatum said. Forget Frozen on Ice; do we sense a new kiddie outing for Big Little Lies season two?