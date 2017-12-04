Charlie Murphy, Stand-up Comic and Chappelle’s Show Co-star, Dead at 57

Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage/Getty Images

Charlie Murphy, the stand-up comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday after battling leukemia, his manager told TMZ. Murphy co-starred on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show, memorably telling his “true Hollywood stories,” where he recalled losing to Prince in a basketball game and hanging out with Rick James. Charlie was seen most recently on tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley on The Comedy Get Down. He also had TV roles on Power, Black Jesus, and The Boondocks. Charlie Murphy had two children with his wife Tisha Taylor Murphy, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer, and a third from a previous relationship.

In August, TV One did a deep dive into the lasting impact of Charlie’s “true Hollywood stories” skits, and the brilliance of labeling Rick James a “habitual line stepper”: