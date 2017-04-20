Chris Evans Is Going to Be a Broadway Chris Now

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chris Evans is putting all the other Hollywood Chrises on watch. The Second Stage Theatre announced today that Evans will make his Broadway debut in awards-season grump (and Oscar winner) Kenneth Lonergan’s play Lobby Hero, opening at the newly renovated Helen Hayes Theatre in March 2018. Evans will star across from Michael Cera, a Broadway vet thanks to This Is Our Youth. Trip Cullman will direct the play, which centers on a slacker security guard (Cera), a veteran police officer (Evans), and a murder investigation.

Second Stage’s Broadway offerings that season will also include Straight White Men, by Young Jean Lee, which will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro and open in July. In reaction to the news that Chris Evans is doing theater, we expect that Chris Hemsworth is going to have to sign up for the next Annie Baker play, while Chris Pine (who, to be fair, has done theater outside of New York) will have to headline The Princess Diaries II: Royal Engagement — the Musical.