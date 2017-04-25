Chris Rock and Adam Sandler Are Combining Their Netflix Empires for The Week Of

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In what must be a Netflix executive’s dream-come-true, Deadline reports that Chris Rock is set to co-star in Adam Sandler’s next exclusive for the streaming service The Week Of. In the script, co-written by Sandler, The Longest Yard actors play fathers and soon-to-be-in laws preparing for the wedding of Sandler’s daughter to Rock’s son. And, this is just a guess, but misunderstandings, over-the-top hijinks, and some angry high pitched voices are also likely in the works.

Sandler recently signed a second contract with Netflix to create an additional four comedies for the service (bringing the total of past and future Sandler-Netflix movies to a whopping eight) and seems to be continuing his trend of gathering funny friends for a funny hangout flick. Rock played a part in Sandler’s most recent movie, April’s Sandy Wexler, and has his own lucrative relationship with the media giant, receiving a reported $40 million for his next two stand-up specials.