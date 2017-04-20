Clint Eastwood’s Next Movie Will Depict the 2015 Paris-Train Terror Attack

Big news for dads: Clint Eastwood has decided on his next movie. He’ll tackle 15:17 to Paris, according to Deadline. The project will tell the story of the August 2015 Paris train terrorist attack, in which a gunman opened fire on a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris (four people were injured, but there were no fatalities). Eastwood’s drama will focus on the three American buddies — Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, and Alek Skarlatos — who helped thwart the attack by tackling the gunman. 15:17 to Paris will be based on the book of the same name, written by the men and Jeffrey E. Stern. Eastwood is working with a script (written by Dorothy Blyskal), and will reportedly begin casting immediately. With planes (Sully) and trains (15:17 to Paris) solidified, can an ordinary American hero save the auto industry so Eastwood can make this into a trilogy the nation’s dads deserve?