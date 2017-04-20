As true in astronomy as it is in entertainment, the weight of a giant star will eventually collapse in on itself if it burns for too long, especially if said star has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Earlier today Fox News opted to remove conservative host Bill O’Reilly from their line-up after advertisers began pulling their spots from the network following the allegations, and truly, there is no one more sympathetic than “Stephen Colbert,” erstwhile host of the late, great The Colbert Report. “Suddenly sexual harassment’s a crime?,” he scoffed on tonight’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “But that’s the country we live in now: Obama’s Trump’s America.” Hopefully Bill O’Reilly feels some small comfort, knowing that there will always be a milking stool waiting for him at the mythical cabin where “Stephen Colbert” and Jon Stewart live in peaceful defunct TV host solitude.

