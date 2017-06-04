The Comedy World Humorously Remembers the Late Don Rickles

On Thursday, comedy legend Don Rickles died at 90 of kidney failure. And almost immediately, remembrances from the comedy community came pouring in. Some shared touching notes and photos, others paid tribute to Rickles as he would have done for them: with either their best insults or by retelling the ones Rickles hurled at them first, many using Rickles’s infamous “hockey puck” heckle against him. Patton Oswalt, on the other hand, went the extra mile of imagining the jokes Rickles must be telling his late famous peers now in the “Great Beyond,” as Samuel J. Jackson calls it. See how comedians and celebrities from Billy Eichner to Jim Carrey are giving Rickles a fitting send-off.
The Comedy World Remembers the Late Don Rickles With Zingers: ‘Nice Job Dying, You Hockey Puck’
