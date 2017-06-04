Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

The Second Half of The Get Down Is a Major Improvement Over the First

A promising show has become a terrific one.

27 mins ago

The Comedy World Humorously Remembers the Late Don Rickles

Lots of hockey puck jokes.

4:21 p.m.

These Eerily Familiar TV Characters Remind Us of Politicians in Trump’s America

▶️ “My most pressing concern is there ain’t enough Purell in the world to make me want to keep shaking their filthy, inbred hands.”

4:07 p.m.

That Time Don Rickles Met Superman in a Jack Kirby Comic

In 1971, DC Comics published one of their oddest stories, and it starred not only the late insult comic but his doppelgänger, a weirdo named Goody.

3:56 p.m.

Please Enjoy Miscast Takes on Dear Evan Hansen and Dreamgirls

This year’s Miscast videos are here.

3:52 p.m.

The Son Is Such an AMC Series

It’s well-acted and solid and, like the bulk of AMC dramas, probably not going to generate much buzz.

3:10 p.m.

Seinfeld’s Soup Nazi Could’ve Been an Actual Nazi

Sehr gut?

2:53 p.m.

Movie Review: Colossal Finds a Monstrous Metaphor for Female Empowerment

A giddy rom-com of debauchery slowly transforms into a grim psychodrama about a woman’s loss — and recovery — of power.

2:41 p.m.

Don Rickles Dead at 90

He was known as “Mr. Warmth” for his curmudgeonly style.

2:19 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Hints at Future Handmaid’s Tale Material in Extended Audiobook

Turns out there were some questions at the Twelfth Symposium on Gileadean Studies.

2:00 p.m.

Drag Race Star Almost Performed at Pulse the Night of the Orlando Shooting

“One of my friends died in that incident.”

1:56 p.m.

Maybe John Mayer Could Learn Something From Game of Thrones

Is he just doing it on purpose at this point?

1:34 p.m.

Terrence Malick Might Start Using Scripts in His Movies From Now On

“As a movie director, you always feel with a script that you’re trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

1:16 p.m.

Gorillaz’s New Song Inspires Hope in Political Despair

“Something out the country / Fear is about to change it all.”

1:14 p.m.

Michael Caine Has an Interesting Analogy for Why He Was in Favor of Brexit

“I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant.”

12:51 p.m.

See a Trailer for Netflix’s Special One-Man Show About Rodney King

Roger Guenveur Smith calls Rodney King the first reality-TV star.

12:45 p.m.

Moonlight and This Is Us Will Compete in MTV’s Revamped Movie and TV Awards

Best tearjerker.

12:38 p.m.

Which First-Look Photo From Netflix’s GLOW Is the Most ’80s?

Alison Brie is working that spandex.

12:24 p.m.

You Won’t Find a Better Metaphor for Alcohol Than What Anne Hathaway Told Us

▶️ Who is the real monster here?

12:11 p.m.

Star Wars IX Screenwriter Is Suing His Ex Over Entourage-Related Threats

Derek Connolly’s ex allegedly made a references to “Entourage S7 E7.”