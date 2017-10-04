Heynongman. It’s been a year since Scott Aukerman brought Comedy Bang! Bang! to New York, and Vulture’s thrilled to announce he will be doing just that for the fourth annual Vulture Festival! (Festival!) Coming to you live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the show is set for Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through VultureFestival.com starting today at 12 p.m. ET, baby. Paul F. Tompkins and Lauren Lapkus will be joining Aukerman, as well as some special guests. Don’t worry, BAM also has an open-door policy.

The first wave of Vulture Festival day event announcements are coming next week, on April 17.