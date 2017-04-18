Cast Confirms Sylvester Stallone Is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Kimmel

If you’re a fan, you probably already heard Sylvester Stallone has a role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you didn’t, well, Jimmy Kimmel is confirming your suspicions before you even had them. Also, if you aren’t a fan at all, spoiler alert: Kurt Russell plays Chris Pratt’s space-dad. While hosting the Guardians cast on tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asks if Sly’s casting has been publicly confirmed. “It is now,” Chris Pratt laughed. As for Stallone’s exact role, Pratt and the gang might not confirm or deny much of anything, so feel free to let your platonic sci-fi-themed Sylvester Stallone fantasies run wild.