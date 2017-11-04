Latest News from Vulture

12:26 a.m.

Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman’s Mom and Late Show Regular, Dead at 95

Mengering was The Late Show’s Winter Olympics correspondent and would appear via satellite to show off her homemade pies.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Failed State

“Crossbreed” is about following your path, even when it seems hopeless.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Harris Wittels’ Comedy Legacy to Be Honored at ‘Harris Phest’

Wittels died February 19, 2015. He was 30 years old.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

J. Geils, Guitarist of J. Geils Band, Dead at 71

The J. Geils Band found success in the ‘80s with hits such as “Centerfold” and “Love Stinks.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap, Reunion Part One: A Drop of Truth

The behind-the-scenes changes they’ve made to this reunion offer hope for reunions future.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Ticket to Ride

“Driving Miss Jenny” is a touching depiction of family life.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Season-Finale Recap: True Confessions

The back half of season four has been extremely uneven.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

The Mist Trailer Has Spookiest Weather Phenomenon in Any Stephen King TV Series

The adaptation of Stephen King’s novella premieres on Spike June 22.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Harry Styles, Jack White, Danger Doom, and More

Songs like Harry Styles’s solo debut were made for prom.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Pearl Jam Might Not Be Cool, But That Doesn’t Mean They Aren’t Great

Often maligned by their peers, Pearl Jam is actually still a great band.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Comedian Puts on a Shock Collar, Gets Shocked If Audience Doesn’t Like a Joke

If the audience doesn’t like a joke, Ian Abramson gets shocked.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Hannah on Girls Could Not Have Gotten That Job

The show has always had a fraught relationship with realism.

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

Big Little Lies Novelist Says HBO Is Interested in Another Season

“I have started to think about ways this could continue.”

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

The True Story of Shoshanna Shapiro’s Absolutely Perfect Wedding

The day when when our favorite girl finally becomes Mrs. Byron Long.

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s SNL Monologue Was Better Than Anything From His New Netflix Special

The monologue was made up of jokes cut from his live show. They shouldn’t have been.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Trailer: Charlize Theron Saves Divided Berlin by Kicking Its Ass

It’s like if The Americans was 80 percent fighting and starred Charlize Theron.

Yesterday at 12:34 p.m.

Guerrilla’s Critics Say John Ridley’s New Show Erases Black Women Activists

After a screening of the first episode, an audience questioned the show’s depiction of black women.

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

John Cleese Is Returning to British Television for a New Sitcom

Edith will be a six-part series.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

Stanley Tucci on Feud and Why He’s Played So Many ‘Adviser’ Roles

“I don’t know. It just seems to keep happening.”

Yesterday at 11:58 a.m.

Inside The Nameless City, the Best YA Comic Based on Medieval China You’ll Find

Faith Erin Hicks’s latest work, The Stone Heart, is even better than its predecessor.