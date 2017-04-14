Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Nicki Minaj and DNCE Want You to Want Them in New Song ‘Kissing Strangers’

The Minaj/Jonas collaboration continues.

9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: That’s The News

What is Charlie even doing here?

8:12 p.m.

Beauty and The Beast’s Bill Condon Might Direct Bride of Frankenstein

Here’s hoping for an exclusively gay Frankenstein moment.

7:16 p.m.

Netflix’s New Mystery Science Theater 3000 Riffs on Stranger Things

New transmissions from the Satellite of Love.

6:32 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Will Not Appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy corrects remarks made previously by Fisher’s brother, Todd.

6:32 p.m.

The First-Ever Star Wars Trailer Was So Slapdash That Audiences Laughed at It

▶️ A rough cut of the trailer was thrown together in three days.

5:50 p.m.

No One Ever Loses a Fight in the Fast and the Furious Franchise

When the Furious A-listers face off, things have a way of ending in a tie.

5:41 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. to Little Dragon’s Season High, here’s a selection of new, recently released albums worth checking out.

5:17 p.m.

Filming Love Actually Forced Billy Bob Thornton to Confront Some of His Phobias

Maybe it was good for him?

4:51 p.m.

How CBS All Access Aims to Be a Streaming Player With Star Trek, Good FIght

And what kinds of originals to expect.

4:16 p.m.

A Guide to All The Leftovers Theories About the Departure

Everyone thinks they have the answer.

2:33 p.m.

Honestly, How Dare Star Wars Not Show Us Laura Dern in Space

Imagine, for a moment, that you possess footage of Laura Dern in space. Would you keep it to yourself?

2:27 p.m.

The Grift Podcast Seems to Get Conned by the Con Artists It Profiles

It’s hard to trust a show when the main narrative is driven by professional manipulators.

2:04 p.m.

Why Horatio Sanz Broke So Much During Saturday Night Live Sketches

One of the silliest SNL cast members ever reveals how there was a reason behind his mid-sketch laughing.

1:56 p.m.

Breaking Down the Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi Trailer

There isn’t a ton of new information, but let’s see what we can suss out.

1:02 p.m.

Watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer’s Charlie Murphy Tribute

John Mayer performed “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.”

1:00 p.m.

The 25 Best Girls Guest Stars, Ranked

From Jenny Slate to Shiri Appleby.

12:43 p.m.

Sex and Politics With the Cast of Archer

▶️“I think Pam would have been out there in the world campaigning for Hillary … but mainly because she wanted to bone her.”

12:25 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Isn’t Really About Suicide

While the show grapples with a lot of important issues, it never really touches the mystery it sets out to solve.

12:10 p.m.

Watch the Force-ful Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi Trailer

It just debuted at the Star Wars Celebration and features Luke, Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo — and Leia.