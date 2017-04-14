One of L.A.’s most unlikely friendship pairings — Dave Chappelle and (newly woke) John Mayer — gave their friend Charlie Murphy a moving tribute Thursday night. Chappelle made a surprise appearance during Mayer’s show in Columbus, Ohio, to honor Murphy, who died Wednesday after battling leukemia. Chappelle and Mayer praised Murphy’s Chappelle’s Show “True Hollywood Stories” sketches — “[Habitual line-stepper] was a freshly made, on the spot term, right there,” Mayer said — and Chappelle recalled calling Prince and asking him to appear in Murphy’s sketch. Then Mayer performed “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me,” in Murphy’s memory. See, John Mayer isn’t all bad! He’s very useful when it comes to providing a ballad on the spot.