Dear White People, the new Netflix series being released on Friday, was not created for this moment. Its creative team couldn’t have even known that this moment would be this moment, since they wrapped production on Election Day. The fact that the show rings so true is a testament to the writers’ satire muscles, or outright clairvoyance.

The show is based on filmmaker Justin Simien’s critically acclaimed 2014 movie of the same name, which was a send-up of Obama-era post-racialism. The Netflix series takes place after that bubble has burst, and the presence of lingering bigotry is presented without plausible deniability. The central question to the show, then, is how to balance being a person and being a member of the resistance: Can you watch Scandal with your friends (and white boyfriend) when there are protests to plan?

That idea is at the heart of the first episode, which contains one of the show’s absolute funniest scenes — one where the main characters gather to watch Defamation, Dear White People’s hilarious Scandal spoof. On this week’s Good One, Vulture’s podcast about jokes and the people who write them, we talked with Simien about that scene, with the conversation also getting into why he couldn’t maintain the film’s level of satire for an entire TV series and his reaction to the renewed backlash to the show’s title.

In the Defamation scene, Sam's white boyfriend, Gabe, discusses the blackface party that was the climax of the Dear White People movie and the inciting incident for the TV show.

In the Defamation scene, Sam’s white boyfriend, Gabe, discusses the blackface party that was the climax of the Dear White People movie and the inciting incident for the TV show. He says, “I can’t believe this happens in 2017,” and though you stopped shooting right on Election Day, you were aware that there was a shift in terms of how white Americans were acknowledging the existence of blatant racism. What was your journey with this version of this TV show in regards to how the country shifted?

We didn’t know what was coming politically, but it seems as if we did. It just speaks to the fact that racism has just always been there. I don’t think racism is bigotry, and if we keep pretending like it’s the same as bigotry —and bigotry is awful, by the way — but if we keep pretending that racism is the same as prejudice or bigotry, we’ll never get near a solution to it. Racism is baked into a system, and that system existed before Donald Trump was elected president, and it will exist after he is impeached, replaced, or whatever happens to him. It will continue to exist because we have not really begun to transform the societal underpinnings that happen as a result of slavery. We were just trying to be honest about that and it just so happens that the world unfortunately proved us really right in a lot of ways.

I knew with the show we were going to have it be perpetually in the aftermath of some racial event. Every day, in the real world, there was a new thing we were all really outraged about. Unfortunately, we were predictive in a lot of the things that we were talking about but we couldn’t have anticipated. We shot the last scene of the last episode as the results were coming in, as everyone was realizing what was about to happen on November 8th, and, yeah, it really was a shock to us that the show was and is sort of a commentary on that.

The teaser came out, and it was a bizarre thing to watch as a person who already knew the movie existed, since people were outraged by the title in a very predictable way. It sounds that it worked exactly as planned for you — the reaction was the exact reaction represented by the show, with everyone revealing their true selves. How was it, seeing that?

It was bizarre, because the volume of vitriol was exponentially larger. I contemplated this in a Medium piece— “Well, why isn’t Stephen Colbert getting this because of his ‘Hey, White People’ [segment on the Late Show]?” “Hey, White People” is certainly reaching a lot more people than my little indie movie ever did, so why I am the target? Well, I’m a black liberal that these people have deemed an easy target and, for me, it was actually very validating. There are still people to this day who ask me, “Wait, blackface parties are a thing?” I’m like, “Yes, just go online.” It was interesting to have people see that level of vitriol for the first time.

That was good for the series, frankly, but it awakened me to an entire subculture that I didn’t understand before. Brigading, fake accounts, and how these people manipulate YouTube likes and dislike ratios, and how they harass people on Twitter. As a storyteller, that’s my favorite thing about Dear White People: As people show their asses along the way, I get to incorporate it into the show. The lengths people go to falsely amplify their voices is fascinating to me. Especially because it’s coming from parts of society where there’s perceived oppression but there’s no statistical or proven oppression. Yet they’re using these tactics as if they’re in the midst of a civil-rights situation where they’re fighting for their lives. As a student of humanity, I can’t help but be deeply fascinated and amused by it. Once you realize, Oh, all 12 of these people on my timeline are probably the same two guys, then it becomes funny. Whoa, they’re taking me this seriously? I’m at home petting my cat and hoping I get a second season, and these motherfuckers are launching attacks online. I can’t wait to put all of that into season two.