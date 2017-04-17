Debra Messing Is Getting a GLAAD Award

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Debra Messing, of Will & Grace and Billy on the Street’s “It’s Debra Messing, You Gays!,” will be honored at next month’s GLAAD Media Awards ceremony. The AP reports that Messing will be recognized by the LGBT advocacy organization for her work fighting discrimination with the Excellence in Media award. In addition to starring in Will & Grace, which is coming back later this year, Messing has been politically active, using her social-media presence to promote equal rights for women and members of the queer community (and occasionally to fight with Susan Sarandon about Hillary Clinton). Previous recipients of the Excellence in Media Award include Robert De Niro, Russell Simmons, and Glenn Close. Ross Matthews will host the annual ceremony on May 6 — nominees for other awards include Moonlight, The OA, and Frank Ocean.