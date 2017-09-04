If you’re still upset about the blatantly tone-deaf Pepsi advertisement that rocked the world last week, seek solace with the fact that the writer-director behind the whole thing ultimately realized his homage to resistance and the Black Lives Matter movement wasn’t a great idea. Just kidding! Saturday Night Live likes to imagine it went down like that, anyway, by giving the man a jarring realization through last-minute calls with his family (and a helpful neighbor) that he “would be insane to touch it” and to run the hell away from the set. Kendall Jenner still looks thrilled to be there, though.



Here’s the ad in case you missed it.