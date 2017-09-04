If you’re still upset about the blatantly tone-deaf Pepsi advertisement that rocked the world last week, seek solace on the fact that the writer-director behind the whole thing ultimately realized his homage to resistance and the Black Lives Matter movement wasn’t a great idea. Just kidding! Saturday Night Live likes to imagine it went down like that, anyway, by giving the man a jarring realization through last-minute calls with his family (and a helpful neighbor) that he “would be insane to touch it” and to run the hell away from the set. Kendall Jenner still looks thrilled to be there, though.

