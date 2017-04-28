The video for “I’m the One,” DJ Khaled’s new single featuring Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Justin Bieber, begins with Khaled calling Chance, asking him to do “himself the biggest favor” and call up a bunch of famous friends to come over to Khaled’s house to “celebrate life, success, and our blessings.” Then they all do exactly that. You will not be surprised to learn that DJ Khaled’s house has a complicated water feature, ridiculously tall cacti, and some sort of verdant hedge sculpture.

It’s been a long road for Khaled — remember when he was just a DJ putting on guys he knew in Miami? Remember when he pensively drank Watermelon Four Loko during that era when Drake was trying to grow his hair out, but was clearly on the fence about it? Now his infant-son executive produces his albums and everyone comes over at the drop of a hat. How could they say no? DJ Khaled — who just last year posed with a lion on the cover of Major Key — will release Grateful later this year. It reportedly features Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Jay Z, among others.