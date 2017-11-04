Photo: Alison Buck/Getty Images for Atlantic Record

You took a pill in Ibiza, but in the mountains of Nepal, you’re going to want to take an oxygen tank, a yak, and a very patient sherpa with an extremely high tolerance for deep house tracks. To celebrate his journey to Ibiza 30 years ago, a move that in part precipitated the British club scene’s “Second Summer of Love” and the rise of electronic music, DJ Paul Oakenfold is taking everything you love about a sweaty, pulse-pounding Spanish nightclub and transporting it to Mount Everest base camp, performing a set at 17,600 feet today. Oakenfold, apparently a mountain-climbing novice, trained for four months for the show; his audio equipment was transported via a convoy of yaks and porters. He will be joined by Nepali DJ Ranzen Jha, who noted the practical hurdles inherent in the plan.“The audience will probably be sitting mostly. The air is so thin here, you will run out of breath quite quickly,” Jha explained. Oakenfold discussed his hopes for the trip, which is one stop on his multi-location SoundTrek tour, in a video series on YouTube. If you can conjure the Ibiza experience while sitting quietly on a freezing mountain side, then finally you will understand what DJ Paul Oakenfold has known all these years: The rave was inside of you this entire time.

