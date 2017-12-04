Dolph Lundgren Joins Aquaman, Significantly Raising the Movie’s Jawline Game

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Momoa may be the Aquaman, but now he’s going to be staring down Ivan Drago, the Punisher, a Universal Soldier, and He-Man all rolled into one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolph Lundgren will join Aquaman as one of the titular hero’s foes. Lundgren’s King Nereus rules over an exiled group of Atlanteans known as the Xebel. He has a yen to kill Aquaman because of a good, old-fashioned desire for domination, and because Mera, the paramour to our hero, used to belong to the Xebel and Nereus feels like he has a claim to her. In one story line, the outcast king also teamed up with Orm the Ocean Master to further each of their evil agendas, and we know that Orm will be present in the solo DC movie as well. So Arthur Curry is about to catch a whole lot of hell, no matter what. With Lundgren, Momoa, Patrick Wilson (Orm), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Black Manta) all now onboard, DC is making sure that Aquaman meets its super-handsome-man quota.