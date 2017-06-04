Legendary Insult Comedian Don Rickles Dead at 90

Famous insult comic Don Rickles has died at 90 of kidney failure, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Known as “Mr. Warmth” as a sarcastic nod to his curmudgeonly style, Rickles built a career off of his disdain for politicians, celebrities, and other public figures. Rickles’s big break came from jokes he made at the expense of the day’s biggest star, Frank Sinatra. When Sinatra visited a Hollywood club, Rickles went all in: “Make yourself at home, Frank. Hit somebody.” The comedian was one of Johnny Carson’s most frequent Tonight Show guests, and continued to appear on The Late Show With David Letterman. Rickles had a range of film credits, including playing Robert De Niro’s Las Vegas second-in-command in 1995’s Casino, and voicing the crotchety Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story trilogy. Rickles is survived by his wife, Barbara Sklar, and his daughter, Mindy. His son Larry, who produced the HBO documentary Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project, died in 2011.