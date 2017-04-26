Downton Abbey’s Legacy (and Furniture) To Live On With Immersive Exhibition Tour

If no TV period drama has succeeded in filling that Dowager Countess of Grantham-sized hole in your life, take heart — the immersive Downton Abbey Exhibition Tour might be coming to a town near you. According to Variety the exhibition, which kicks off this June in Singapore, is bringing the Crawley family’s home on the road on a multi-year tour with stops across the globe. Highlights include sets like Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen and costumes worn by Lady Mary and other, less fashionable, characters. There will also be some never-before-aired scenes from the show and other pieces that reflect the history and culture of post-Edwardian British society. The website detailing the exhibition can be found here — we expect the written invitation shortly.