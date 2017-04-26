Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Archer Recap: Eine Kleine Kriegermusik

Krieger finally gets a chance to shine.

21 mins ago

Downton Abbey’s Legacy (and Furniture) To Live On With Immersive Exhibition Tour

See Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen in the flesh.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Bandstand Is a Musical About (and Evokes) Broadway’s Golden Age

10:00 p.m.

The 100 Recap: Commander Clarke

The episode’s central question: “Will you fight, or will you burn?”

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Dawn of a New Bidet

Sonja Tremont Morgan washes her thongs in a bidet. Just let that fact wash over you.

9:03 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: I’d Like to Play a Game With You

Despite the horror of it all, Gilead is an cloyingly literal place.

9:00 p.m.

Shots Fired Recap: A Riot Goin’ On

“The Fire This Time” finds Gate Station erupting into violence.

8:59 p.m.

Endless ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit Trudges On With Challenge to ‘Groove’ Copyrights

“A ‘groove’ or ‘feeling’ cannot be copyrighted, and inspiration is not copying.”

6:29 p.m.

Sean Spicer Hangs Himself in the Next Episode of The Simpsons

The animated TV stalwart takes on Trump’s first 100 days in office.

6:21 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty

She says that Simpson’s friend and defense attorney, Robert Kardashian, knew it, too.

6:12 p.m.

Stevie Nicks Reportedly Has a (Very Witchy) Feature on Lana Del Rey’s New Album

Lana has won the witch-off.

6:06 p.m.

RHONY’s Dorinda Medley on Donald Trump, Luann’s Wedding, and Her Feud With Sonja

“I think we have a few Trump supporters. I know there are few girls still running down to Mar-a-Lago.”

5:32 p.m.

Madonna Calls Biopic ‘Lies and Exploitation,’ Doesn’t Know Her Own Origin Story

Let’s do some fact-checking.

4:42 p.m.

The Met Is Reportedly Considering Charging Tourists an Admission Fee

Alert your visiting grandparents now!

4:12 p.m.

What Happens When Twee Bible The Believer Moves to Las Vegas

Dave Eggers and Carrie Brownstein visit the literary magazine’s glitzy new home.

3:59 p.m.

New Alien: Covenant Prologue Jumps Back to the End of Prometheus

Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender go on a little space trip.

3:06 p.m.

Alexis Bledel As Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Role She Was Born to Play

The actress reveals new depths as Ofglen.

2:31 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Glass, a Sequel to Both Split and Unbreakable

The interconnected Shyamalan universe lives.

2:07 p.m.

Cars Creative Director Ponders Whether the Cars Killed All the Humans

Rise of the Planet of the Cars.

1:45 p.m.

Star Trek Is Facing Its Biggest Political Challenge Yet

▶️ “We’re human beings with the blood of a million savage years on our hands… But we can stop it.”