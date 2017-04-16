Fury remains as powerful of a force as ever, fueling the latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise to yet another big win. Fate of the Furious opened with $100.2 million at the domestic box office this weekend, nothing to call a candyass, though the number is down from Furious 7’s $147.2 million start. Still, there are a couple of notable factors at play: For one, Furious 7 was the late Paul Walker’s sendoff, while Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s feud not only occupied the movie’s press but bogged down the action too. But while domestic enthusiasm may have quieted a touch, the global embrace is bigger than ever, with Fate of the Furious’ global haul of $532.5 million surpassing The Force Awaken’s $529 million as the largest ever.

Elsewhere at the box office, The Boss Baby took second place, nabbing $15.5 million, while Beauty and the Beast followed in alliterative form with $13.6 million. Smurfs: The Lost Village, earning $6.5 million, and Going in Style, with $6.3 million, rounded out the top five.