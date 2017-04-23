Photo: Warner Bros.

It’s not news that Katherine Heigl has Hollywood’s least forgiving image problem — think of the kind of men who have not paid Heigl’s price for acting rude and entitled nearly a decade ago — but are audiences so loathe to embrace her that they won’t even love to hate her? Unforgettable, Heigl’s recent attempt at villainous reinvention, suggests not, earning just $4.8 million in its first weekend at the box office. Meanwhile, escaping the trap of a title with a perilously easy opening, Fate of the Furious remains memorable in its second weekend, bringing in $38.7 million to keep the top spot. That brings the film’s current total to $163.6 million versus Furious 7’s more than $250 million at this point, but the comparatively weaker domestic gross is more than made up for by a record-breaking global haul. Elsewhere, The Promise, like Unforgettable, had a low opening weekend debut, netting $4.1 million. Instead, Boss Baby ($12.8 million), Beauty and the Beast ($10 million), Going in Style ($5 million), and Born in China ($5.1 million) fill out the top five.