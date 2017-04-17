Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Harvey, currently the host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show radio program, Steve Harvey the daytime talk show, Family Feud, Little Big Shots and, occasionally, the Miss Universe pageant, has somehow learned how to slip between the fabric of space and time, freeing up some room in his schedule to host Fox’s new weekly Showtime at the Apollo series. Encouraged by viewer reception to two Apollo specials that aired this winter, the network’s new show will feature elements of the historic Harlem theater’s famous Amateur Night talent competition. In the absence of the late, great American Idol franchise, it sounds like Fox is hoping to fill their reality competition void with the updated Apollo. “We all had such a blast on the two specials that aired earlier this season that we thought it really deserved being a weekly event,” Harvey, who first broke into television hosting Showtime at the Apollo from 1993 to 2000, said in a statement. “But our mission is a little different this time around: Instead of just putting on a great show, we’re going to do that and find the next great comic and the next big music star. That’s what the Apollo is all about.” Maybe Steve Harvey can use this as an opportunity to discover the next Steve Harvey, then get him or her to take on some of his hosting gigs, because the man has to be exhausted.