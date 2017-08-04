Frank Ocean Drops New Song ‘Biking,’ Featuring Jay Z And Tyler the Creator

Frank Ocean’s prolific 2017 continues. The artist released another new song, called “Biking,” on early Saturday morning. The track, which features Jay Z and Tyler the Creator, debuted during the latest installment of Ocean’s Beats 1 radio show “blonded RADIO.” Ocean used the same release model for “Chanel” last month and also appeared on “Slide” in February, so it seems that for now at least, his enigmatic construction days are behind him. You can listen to a snippet of “Biking” below, and hear the rest of it on “blonded RADIO” here.