Frank Ocean Keeps ‘Em Coming With Yet Another New Song, ‘Lens’

Frank Ocean cannot be stopped. After already releasing two singles on his Beats 1 radio show blonded RADIO — “Biking” with Jay Z and Tyler the Creator and “Chanel” with A$AP Rocky — Ocean debuted a third song this weekend. It’s called “Lens,” and it features Travis Scott, at least some of the time. Ocean shared two versions of “Lens,” one with Scott and one without. Ocean’s current prolific streak, which also includes his Migos-Calvin Harris collaboration “Slide” released in February, remains a fair cry from the drought that occupied the wait for a followup to Channel Orange, not that we’re complaining. Listen to “Lens” though two … lens below.