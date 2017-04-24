Photo: Getty

He’s always got twoooo versions: Just a day after offering a double serving of a new song with Travis Scott, Frank Ocean has once again gone to work at an ungodly hour to deliver us some more. This time, the fifth episode of Ocean’s blonded RADIO show on Beats 1 premiered just before sunrise on Monday morning, ringing in the day with a new twist on a song you’ve already heard. Ocean has now revisited last year’s overshadowed visual Endless project — the one you wasted many hours watching him building a staircase to nowhere to hear — to revamp one of its best songs, “Slide on Me,” with some help from Young Thug. Thugger now takes the lead on the track, singing (yes, singing) the entrancing song’s new first verse. Never did we know we needed Young Thug and Frank Ocean’s vocals blended this much until now. Set your clock to Ocean time and never sleep again.

