Finally, 13 years after the series finale, fans will be able to see The One Where an Unauthorized, Singing Parody of Friends Comes to Off Broadway. Friends! The Musical! will center around six pals in their 20s looking for love and shenanigans. Also, these buddies hang out in
sound stages New York in the ’90s, their names are Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler, and the relationships don’t always stay very platonic. According to the Huffington Post, the musical is by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who previously created spoofs of other seminal late-20th-century TV series with Full House! The Musical!, Bayside! The Musical (Saved by the Bell), and 90210! The Musical. The upcoming original show will include songs like “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice,” “We Were on a Break!” and “45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?” The show, per its website, will open sometime during fall 2017 at New York’s Triad Theater.
Friends Musical Parody Will Be There for You Off Broadway
