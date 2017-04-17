Frozen on Broadway Casts Its Disney Princesses

Disney’s Frozen now has its Broadway stars. Princess sisters (well, queen and princess sisters) Elsa and Anna will be played by Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, respectively, the New York Times reports. Murin starred in the critically favored Lysistrata Jones and appeared in Xanadu. Levy was recently Fantine in the Les Misérables revival, but her turn as Elphaba in the 2008 Los Angeles production of Wicked should give theater lovers faith that she’ll be able to hit the same notes Idina Menzel (the original Elphaba) conquered in the movie’s Oscar-winning song “Let It Go.” The stage adaptation is set to open in Denver this summer, before moving to Broadway for the 2018 season in the spring.