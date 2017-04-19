Our Lingering Questions After Girls’ Final Season

The Girls finale didn’t feel like a finale in the traditional sense. In the penultimate episode, we saw Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna reckon with their friendship, Hannah make the adult decision to move upstate for her job, and everyone get an “end” to their story. The actual finale, “Latching,” was more of a peek into what comes after. But in a lot of ways, it did feel like a natural ending, probably most clearly in how it mirrored the pilot episode. On this week’s episode of the Vulture TV Podcast, Jen, Gazelle, and special guest Kathryn VanArendonk discuss how Girls came full circle, what we wish the show had explored more of in its final season, and debate the pros and cons of the pregnancy plot.

Tune in to the Vulture TV Podcast, produced by the Slate Group’s Panoply, every Tuesday, on iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts. And please send us your burning TV questions! Tweet us @Vulture, email tvquestions@vulture.com, or leave us a voice-mail at 646-504-7673.