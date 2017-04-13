All the Times Girls Ends With a Shot of Hannah’s Face

The penultimate episode of Girls was a departure for the show in many ways: Hannah leaves the city, the four women of the series seem to accept that they’ve drifted apart, and much of the promise of the original series is coming to an end. It still felt like an episode of Girls, though. Hannah and her three friends stood in a tiny bathroom and tried to hash things out. There was a party, for which Hannah was inappropriately dressed. (But it wasn’t her fault this time!) There were major life decisions about the future. And, in at least one way, it was a quintessential episode: It ended with a close-up shot of Hannah’s face.

For a sense of just how fundamental that idea is to the DNA of the series, here are all of the episodes that linger on Hannah Horvath’s face before cutting to the end credits.