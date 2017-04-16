Glen Campbell Is Saying Adiós With One Last Album

Photo: Angela Weiss/2012 Getty Images

Glen Campbell will release one final album. The country legend recorded the songs that make up Adiós to preserve “what magic was left,” according to his wife Kim, after Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011. In the immediate aftermath of his diagnosis, Campbell went on a “Goodbye Tour” before recording Adiós, and has not peformed or recorded since 2012. Campbell is currently in the final stages of the disease, residing in a memory care facility, according to Rolling Stone. Adiós features friends and collaborators of Campbell, including Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and Campbell’s own children. The album will be available June 9.